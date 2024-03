Competing in the novice 65-pound class, Thai McCrea of the Hot Springs Little Guy team takes Mission-Charlo Iron Dog Ray LaMere to the mat for the pin at Arlee.

The Plains Little Guy Wrestling team competed at Arlee Thursday and walked away with numerous wins and a few losses, but coaches felt they never gave up.

The meet was for beginners and novice only, but the three-hour meet included almost 200 wrestlers from Plains, Hot Springs, Superior, Missi...