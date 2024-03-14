Evelyn Mae (Quiring) Bruner age 85 passed away on February 29, 2024, at her home in Thompson Falls, Montana.

Evelyn was born on September 24th, 1938, in Delft, Minnesota, to Peter B. Quiring and Agnes (Huebert) Quiring.

Evelyn grew up in Eastern Montana, graduated from Frazer High School, and attended college in San Francisco, California. While working for U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, Evelyn met and fell in love with Smith (Smitty) Bruner who was working as the fire control officer on the Wise River District of Beaverhead National Forest.

Evelyn married Smitty in April of 1968 in Dillon, Montana. They were happily married for 53 years.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her father Peter, mother Agnes, husband Smith (Smitty) Bruner, and sister Mary Ann (Quiring) Hostettler.

Evelyn is survived by her sons Steve (Heather) Bruner of Thompson Falls and Michael (Michelle) Bruner of Great Falls; grandchildren Joshua (Alyssa) Chavez of Missoula, Peter, Benjamin (Mika) and Joseph Bruner of Great Falls; siblings Alvin (Ellie) Quiring of Beatrice, Nebraska, Vera (Russell, deceased) Ronnemose of Townsend, Mont., Verla Quiring of Townsend, Mont.; brother-in-law Don Hostettler of Belgrade, Mont,; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Evelyn requested there be no service.