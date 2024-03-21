Local officers receive Medal of Valor

Mineral County deputies Jack Hughes (from left) and Eric Lindauer and Sanders County deputies Lanny Hensley and Tim Kelly were honored at a ceremony Thursday at the Sanders County Courthouse.

Two Sanders County sheriff's deputies were awarded with the Medal of Valor at a ceremony last week.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke presented deputies Lanny Hensley and Tim Kelly with the awards at the Sanders County Courthouse on Thursday evening. About 30 law enforcement officers, members of the public and family members attended the ceremony.

"As sheriff, March 18, 2023, is a day that will forever haunt my memory," Sheriff Funke said. "But it is also a day that could have been much worse, had it not been for the immediate and heroic actions of the officers here in front of you tonight."

Last year, an officer-involved shooting took place at the St. Regis Travel Center following a pursuit of armed robbery suspects from Shoshone County, Idaho. "What started out as a search for armed robbery suspects turned into much more," Funke stated. Officers from Mineral and Sanders counties, as well as Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), located the suspects in St. Regis. While one suspect was arrested, the other took a hostage and attempted to carjack the hostage's vehicle, he recalled. "When the suspect was unable to successfully escape, he shot the hostage. As a result, the officers on scene ended up shooting and killing the suspect."

The ceremony on Thursday began with a prayer from chaplain Ed Puett, who said after more than 30 years in law enforcement, "It's one of the toughest jobs you'll ever love and hate at the same time." He then recited a prayer directed at deputies. "Protect them and guide them and let them know your peace," he said.

Along with the Sanders County deputies, medals were presented on Wednesday evening in Superior to Mineral County deputies Jack Hughes and Eric Lindauer, as well as former deputy Nick Walter and former MHP trooper Tom Tafoya. Lindauer and Hughes also were in attendance Thursday at the Sanders County courthouse.

Annie Wooden Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke addresses officers and community members at the medal ceremony last Thursday in Thompson Falls.

Funke said Thursday that the Medal of Valor is a distinct award given to officers who have distinguished themselves by bravery, heroism or other outstation meritorious actions beyond the normal demands of police service. "These officers exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of their own personal safety, in an effort to save human lives. They are true public servants and heroes," he added.

"They didn't hesitate to save lives. They are truly heroes," stated Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders. "We should all be proud as a community to have this type of people protecting us." Funke added that they wanted to recognize jobs that are above and beyond.

Funke thanked the community members, family, friends and officers for attending the ceremony. "The support we as law enforcement have received from all of you has made a world of difference for us."