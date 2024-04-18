MASTER CLASS

Ed Moreth

Plains resident Tom Collins gives a special carving class to Plains High School students Emory Erchanbrack, a senior, (left) and Izzy Bakker, a junior and a foreign exchange student from the Netherlands. Collins, president of the Plains Carving Club and an expert carver, gave a four-day class to Kristen Cole's art students last week. This was the second time Collins had given the class to Plains students. He is also the coordinator for the Montana Woodcarvers Association Show at the Missoula County Fairgrounds May 3-5.