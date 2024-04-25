Christine Robinson

Christine (Tina) Robinson, 67 years old passed away April 3, 2024, in Montana surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 30, 1956, in Kiel, Germany.

She is survived by her three sisters, Sue, Patty and Katie; oldest daughter Jessica Buchanan (James); youngest daughter, Meriah Degraff; grandchildren Jayme Armstrong (Michael), Ray Buchanan, Jesse Buchanan and Mason Box; and great-grandsons Liam, Landon, Linken and Logan Armstrong. A celebration of life will be held in summer 2024 in Thompson Falls.