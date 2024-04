Ed Moreth

Photo by Ed Moreth Plains Phillies batter Courtney Winebrenner keeps her eye on the ball and smacks it for a single against the U8 Charlo Vikings team. The Phillies are coached by Izzy Crabb of Plains. This is her first year as head coach for the Phillies, which are sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home. The Phillies lost 23-6 against Charlo, but won their second game against Thompson Falls 14-10. Their next home game is May 7 against Polson.