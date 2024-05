Plains Beast pitcher Damien Piquet fires one to Cannon Helvey of Thompson Falls at the Amundson Sports Complex. Helvey got a hit and eventually was driven home.

The Thompson Falls Blue Dingers continued their undefeated record after claiming a 23-4 victory over the Plains Beasts in minor league play at the Amundson Sports Complex in Plains last week.

"They played fantastic," said Jon Haun, head coach for the Blue Dingers. Haun said that he even sent in two...