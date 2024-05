Hot Springs Elementary PTO held an ice cream social Thursday and provided information about the levy. From left, Adele Sneeden, Gracen Granger, Bree Sneeden, Ellen Sneeden and Damian Granger hold signs encouraging the community to pass the levy.

While many school board members ran unopposed in this month's school district elections, voters in Plains and Noxon chose school board members on Tuesday, and voters in Hot Springs and Plains made decisions on levies.

Hot Springs School District voters passed a levy increase of $183,000 for general...