Jolene Burke (left) and Kristy Sheehan watch as Nick Gerhard picks up a load of dirt in search of foreign objects in the Sanders County Fairgrounds main arena.

A handful of people went to the Sanders County Fairgrounds last Monday to sift through the dirt in an effort to clear the arena of foreign objects - especially metal ones - before the high school rodeo in May.

The cleanup was led by Kristy Sheehan, the fairgrounds manager, and Jolene Burke of Chase...