Scott Johnson holds some finalists in the Beautification Committee poster contest for judges Dede Johnson, Deb Warren, Lana Dicken, Anita Marsh, and Garrett Boon.

by Ed Moreth

The Plains Beautification Committee isn't just helping to clean up the town, they took time out last week to pick the most beautiful posters from school children about the cleanup.

The committee received more than 50 posters from Plains Elementary School students and selected the top en...