Brian Green smooths out asphalt before getting another dump truck load as Doran VonHeeder drives the machine to finish up the Amundson Sports Complex walking path.

It's been a long time in the making, but the walking path of the Amundson Sports Complex is finally finished.

Throughout the day last Thursday trucks filled with asphalt went in and out of the graveled walkway as Doran VonHeeder of Von Construction & Land Management poured fresh asphalt on the eight...