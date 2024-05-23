Plains PTA works to support students

The Plains Parent Teacher Association (PTA) was formed in the fall of 2023, according to President Erika Lawyer. "We started with under a dozen members but have had a recent influx of members and now have over 30, I believe," Lawyer said. The club's initiatives are focussing on student mental health issues. "We want to support our school activities through volunteerism now, but hopefully monetarily later as we build our bank account. We would eventually like to offer a couple of scholarships to graduating seniors," she said.

Since the PTA's inception, the organization has had bake sale fundraisers, provided meals for students during the Missoula Children's Theater, hosted a table at the health fair, co-sponsored the Issac Fisher assembly, hosted with cookies at the concert refreshment table during the high school spring concert, and plan a bake sale concession stand during the elementary track and field day on Tuesday, May 28.

The May 13 meeting consisted of 13 members who discussed concessions for the track meet and future commitments for sports events. Lawyer said she would like to have more discussions on the details and vote on the plan to have or not have regular sporting event concessions provided by the PTA. It was decided to table the plan until the June meeting.

Other agenda topics of ongoing initiative goals included mental health for students and scholarships for graduates. Lawyer feels that Plains School might want to consider implementing the Rural Behavioral Health Institute (RBHI) program that supports mental health in schools. "I went to the Thompson Falls School Board meeting when they were discussing it. I think it would be a great program for our school," Lawyer said. She added that the Isaac Fisher assembly was a success, as did other PTA members who heard positive feedback from students. Fisher, who is from Arlee, is a young motivational speaker and professional basketball hoop shooting athlete. So far he has brought his story of overcoming a difficult childhood and inspirational athleticism to Plains and Hot Springs schools. PTA Treasurer, Karrie Lulack said the students liked his message and could relate to him. "This is the type of informational event we want to offer our students. They will get more out of listening to a younger person who they can look up to," Lawyer said.

The agenda's new business included planned bake sales for the spring concert on May 21. It will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Plains school. The PTA discussed fingerprinting of volunteers. This is required in order to participate in school functions such as concessions and bake sales. Secretary Trista Fiest Brown talked about the Reflections Art program. "All ages of students can participate in the competition that offers scholarships to students, recognition, and has state and national competitions as well," Brown said.

"PTA could do so much more with more members who come to the meetings with fresh ideas and members who want to volunteer at the school and find out how they can help. There is always a shortage of money needed for projects, such as science camps in the summer or parent nights at the schools," Lawyer said.

"You don't have to be a parent or a teacher to join the PTA. Anyone who wants to see our kids thrive and wants to share ideas, time, money, or other resources is welcome," she said. The cost to join is $15. "Nine dollars of that stays with our local chapter while the rest goes to the state and federal PTA," according to Lawyer. She said letting the PTA know of events they can help promote or host that are school related would be helpful. "Bringing ideas for fun and educational events to our attention is welcome," she said. Lawyer also stated that fortunately the PTA is a non profit and is not affected by the failure of the school levy passing.

The current PTA officers are president Erika Lawyer, co-vice presidents Sharon Niemi and Rashell Jones, secretary Trista Fiest Brown, treasurer Karrie Lulack, co-treasurer Samantha Bebb, and standing rules Brian Meaden. The meetings are once a month throughout the year. Skipping July was voted in at the May meeting.

The PTA has pages on Facebook and Instagram where they post meeting notices and agendas. They meet the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the school library.