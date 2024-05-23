Back to the future

Hawks 4th at divisional, meet Shepherd again

The Lady Hawk softball team is experiencing a bit of deja vu this week. In May of 2023, the Hawks finished fourth in the Western divisional tournament and met Shepherd, the No. 1 team from the east, in the first round of the state tournament. After finishing No. 4 in the divisional tournament last weekend in Missoula, this week the Hawks are once again opening the state tournament against Shepherd, which finished first in the east.

In the state opener in 2023, the Hawks triumphed over the Fillies 12-4. They are looking for the same momentum in this year's state tournament.

The Hawks started the divisional tournament with a 3-2 win over the Three Fork Wolves, where junior Olivia Fitchett started the game with a three person strike out. Three Forks was able to keep the Hawks from touching home base in the bottom of the first. The Wolves would be the first ones to get on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning scoring one run. Both teams would keep up their tenacious defense in the third and fourth inning keeping each other scoreless. Three Forks was able to add to their lead in the fifth inning, while keeping Thompson runless. It would be the bottom of the sixth inning where the Hawks would put in two runs to tie the game. Thompson would be able to sneak in one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning to move on.

Fitchett, Olivia Harnett, and Sarah Koskela each got a run for the Lady Hawks.

The Hawks moved on to see the Manhattan Tigers falling 11-1.

Manhattan would open the game keeping the Lady Hawks from scoring, Thompson was quick to answer back keeping the Tigers to zero runs. Headed into the second inning it was much the same, it would be the third inning when the Hawks would find the perfect hit to put them on the board. The Tigers would answer in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs to take the lead. Manhattan found their groove defensively, and was able to keep the hitting Hawks from soaring across home plate. The final inning the Tigers were able to take their lead to the next level scoring a massive seven runs to take the win.

Annalise Fairbank getting the run for the Hawks. Fairbank got two hits for Thompson along with teammate Mackenzie Robinson, and Olivia Fitchett with one hit.

The next day held no shortage of exciting softball with the Hawks sweeping the Ennis Mustangs 16-5.

Thompson was quick to get on the board in the top of the first inning, while keeping their defense strong enough to keep the Mustangs scoreless. The Lady Hawks had perfect sight at bat, and were able to strengthen their lead by four in the top of the third. Thompson would add another four runs in the fourth inning, having a 9-0 lead over Ennis. The Mustangs were able to sneak in a run to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Hawks kept their offense groove and added two more runs in the fifth inning, while Ennis was able to break past the tight knit Thompson defense to put four runs on the board. The Hawks were in the zone, adding two more runs in the sixth inning to make their 9-5 lead larger, Ennis would go scoreless in the sixth inning. The final inning allowed two more Lady Hawks to run across home plate to take the win.

Olivia Harnett, Olivia Fitchett, and Kassidy Dana each got three runs for the Hawks, while Addie Traver earned two, and Callie McGillis, Annailse Fairbank, Gabi Hanum, Sarah Koskela, and Mackenzie Robinson each getting one.

For the final game it was a rematch for the Hawks as they faced the Three Forks Wolves, only this time it would have a different ending as the Wolves packed together for the 20-3 win.

Three Forks was able to get on the board quickly in the top of the first inning, while keeping the soaring Hawks runless. The Wolves added to their lead in the second and third inning with a run in each inning. Thompson got on the board in the bottom of the third inning putting them just a run behind the Wolves. Three Forks would make the lead a run larger in the fifth inning, while keeping the Hawks from running across home plate. The Wolves would keep the large lead and add three in the top of the sixth inning, while Thompson was able to sneak past the pack and score a run. Three Forks would have a massive final inning, scoring an impressive 10 runs against the Lady Hawks to take the win.

Mackenzie Robinson, Olivia Harnett, and Sarah Koskela each got a run for Thompson.

The Hawks head to state in Billings, having their first game against Shepherd Thursday at 4 p.m.