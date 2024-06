Reta Fitchett helped celebrate the opening of the Blondeez Country Food Truckin in Noxon last week.

The Angry Beaver General Store in Noxon is back in business after a February fire destroyed the store and deli in Noxon. With cleanup complete at the store site, owner Teresa Jackson opened a food truck last week. Blondeez Country Food Truckin will be open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thu...