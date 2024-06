Contestants in the 12-year-old age group of the watermelon contest quickly move through their pieces. From the left: Ryan Yoder, Paisley Farthing, and Emmy Russell. Russell tied for first with another contestant.

The Town of Plains might have tripled in size Saturday as people flooded in to Plains Day for its annual festival, which took place along Railroad Street, the greenway, at Fred Young Park, the lawn of MT West Dentist, and at the E.L. Johnson Memorial Park.

Plains Day this year was again sponsored by...