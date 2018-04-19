ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Our Viewpoint

It’s up to community to keep areas clean

 
April 19, 2018



Over the weekend, dozens of volunteers in Thompson Falls came together for Beautification Days. The effort includes projects such as helping the elderly and disabled rid their yards of leaves and pine needles, cleaning up public spaces, and spraying and sweeping Main Street.

Beautification Days committee members said there were more volunteers this year, which meant that more projects were completed. That’s a positive thing for Thompson Falls as we get ready for the busy tourist season.

At NorthWestern Energy’s Island Park, several bags of trash were picked up and hauled away. There was a noticeable difference on the power loop trail and around town Monday after the cleanup.

Projects around town such as the cleanup take a lot of planning. The committee makes it happen every year, but the effort for the city needs to go beyond one weekend in April. The work that volunteers did for Beautification Days doesn’t go unnoticed, and now as residents we have a responsibility to keep the city clean.

Hopefully the number of volunteers and projects for Beautification Days will continue to rise. If everyone does a little bit to keep the community clean throughout the year, more projects can get done.

 
