CUBE IRON CATARACT COALITION'S Zach Whipple-Kilmer guided viewers through a slide show and video prepared from images captured by Andrew Klaus. The big sky scenery is home to a plethora of wildlife and a second home to outdoor enthusiasts. The group aims to ensure current access and use remains the way it is.

It is not a "wilderness group," but their interest in the continued reasonable use of wild lands is second on their priority list. Presently, the number one goal of Cube Iron Cataract Coalition (CICC) is to create awareness of the backcountry mix of roadless areas, connecting backcountry, and lan...