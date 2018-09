GOING FOR THE KILL, Hawk sophomore Jody Detlaff puts the hammer down on a shot against Stillwater Christian last week.

The coach of some of the best volleyball teams in Thompson Falls history – Who can forget the 2016 Lady Hawk team that earned the only State trophy a Sanders County team has ever won by placing third that year? – Sandra Kazmierczak knows a good team when she has one.

Well, Coach K may have a...