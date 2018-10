Head to Highwood for game with powerful Rivals

FLEET OF FEET Edison VanVleet and his Red Devil teammates travel to Highwood Saturday for a first round playoff versus the Geraldine-Highwood Rivals.

For the first time in Noxon High School history, the Red Devil football team is going back-to-back.

As in back to the Class C 6-Man playoffs for the second straight time.

Coach Bart Haflich and his dangerous Red Devils downed the Valley Christian Eagles 54-16 in Alberton Friday to clinch the We...