SANDERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S Deputy Roy Scott seized more than 30 grams of suspected methamphetamines and marijuana during a traffic stop Oct. 26.

A routine traffic stop last Friday turned into an individual being arrested for having a "substantial amount of meth," according to Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel.

Deputy Roy Scott stopped a vehicle on Highway 28 near Hot Springs for a traffic violation at just after 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 26. Dur...