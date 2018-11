Hawks down Vals, Trojans in regular season finales

HITTING AWAY - Hot Springs junior Savannah Roosma hits a shot as Kiya Taylor of St. Regis challenges in Hot Springs Thursday. Savage Heat won this match in four sets.

Talk about finishing up in style.

The Thompson Falls Lady Hawk volleyball team completed regular season play with one of their best efforts of 2018, taking down the Troy Lady Trojans in convincing fashion 25-9, 25-16, 25-7 in Thompson Falls Saturday.

The easy win over Troy was only part of the...