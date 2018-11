BIG BUCKS FOR BOWL – Auctioneer Chris Borntreger keeps the bidding going on a custom-made bowl while his son, Dan, shows the item to the crowd. The bowl went for $35.

The Sanders County Arts Council was pleased at the results of this year's "Do Your Bidding" fundraiser at the Paradise Center Saturday evening, raising $2,500 with their baked potato dinner and auctions. The nonprofit organization also received a $2,000 check from an anonymous Plains donor, said...