Question of the week

What smells better, freshly cut grass or baking bread?

DEBORAH LOVELESS, Plains - “Bread because I make my own”

DAVID FALK, Thompson Falls - “Bread, it smells much better.”

DAN PARKS, Thompson Falls - “Bread, because of all the memories.”

JIM GOFORTH, Trout Creek - “Bread, especially if Mom made cinnamon rolls.”

CAROL MORRIS, Trout Creek - “Bread, because it smells like home baking.”

MELISSA RUNKLE, Thompson Falls - “Bread, because I have allergies.”