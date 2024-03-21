Question of the week
What smells better, freshly cut grass or baking bread?
DEBORAH LOVELESS, Plains - “Bread because I make my own”
DAVID FALK, Thompson Falls - “Bread, it smells much better.”
DAN PARKS, Thompson Falls - “Bread, because of all the memories.”
JIM GOFORTH, Trout Creek - “Bread, especially if Mom made cinnamon rolls.”
CAROL MORRIS, Trout Creek - “Bread, because it smells like home baking.”
MELISSA RUNKLE, Thompson Falls - “Bread, because I have allergies.”
