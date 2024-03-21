ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

By Shannon Brown 

Question of the week

What smells better, freshly cut grass or baking bread?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

March 21, 2024



DEBORAH LOVELESS, Plains - “Bread because I make my own”

DAVID FALK, Thompson Falls - “Bread, it smells much better.”

DAN PARKS, Thompson Falls - “Bread, because of all the memories.”

JIM GOFORTH, Trout Creek - “Bread, especially if Mom made cinnamon rolls.”

CAROL MORRIS, Trout Creek - “Bread, because it smells like home baking.”

MELISSA RUNKLE, Thompson Falls - “Bread, because I have allergies.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2024 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2024

Rendered 03/22/2024 06:17