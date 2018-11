Elks sponsor 2018 Hoop Shoot

Local winners move on to next level of competition

November 15, 2018

Callie Jacobson HIGH SCORERS – The first and second place winners pose with their trophies from the Clark Fork Valley Elks Hoop Shoot. Back row- Cooper Meredith, Jay Beahan, Aiden Currie, Carson Toivenon, Conor Toivenon, and Braedon Ferris. Front row- Hoop Shoot coordinator Mike Thilmony, Gabi Hannum, Callie Cano, Hailey Lowe, Ava Lawyer, Avery Burgess, Olivia Fitchett, and longtime Hoop Shoot volunteer and Elks Member Don Manning.