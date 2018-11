LADY HAWK SENIOR Maya Stiles, shown in action in Thompson Falls earlier this season, was one of four Falls players named to the District 7B all-conference volleyball team for their fine play this season.

And a freshman shall lead them...

Headed up by dynamic freshman Scarlette Schwindt of Thompson Falls and seniors Brooke Fraley of Bigfork and Sienna Utter of Eureka, District 7B's All-State B selections, the 2018 7B all-conference team has been named.

Determined as always by a vote of league co...