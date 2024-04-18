Theodore Stoughton Stiles

Ted was born January 6, 1936, at the Hotel Dieu Hospital in Polson, Montana, to parents Roy Frank Stiles and Lela Arline Stoughton Stiles.

He grew up west of Polson along with two older sisters, Edna Arline and Ruth Emma Wiley (Bob). He graduated from Polson High School in 1954.

Ted married his high school sweetheart, Martha Alice Van Hellen on April 1, 1956. They farmed and ranched west of Polson. They had five children together, four of whom survive him: Carol S. Swope (Ronnie) Polson, Montana; Theodore S. Stiles (Kristy) Halfway, Oregon; Martha M. Evans (Morris) Payson, Utah; Thomas S. Stiles (Jerusha) Eagle Mountain, Utah, and Alice Arline Airheart (Joe) who preceded him in death. His wife, Martha, passed away in 1981, and his life went in a different direction.

In 1982 Ted married Janice Lundeen who brought two stepsons: Jim Traynor, and Ryan Traynor. Together, they had four children: Terry Sampson Stiles (Laura) Missoula, Montana; Timothy Shaw Stiles, Columbus, Alabama; Serena S. Keasler (Mike), Fort Moore, Georgia; and Lacy L. Stiles who died at birth. They divorced in 1990 and his life changed again.

Ted moved around and worked various jobs. He then settled near Lonepine, Montana. While living there, he met and married Kathleen (Kathy) Heisey.

He passed away on April 6 at the Hot Springs Health and Rehab in Hot Springs, Montana. He is survived by his wife and dedicated caretaker Kathy, seven children, 27 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

His 88 years of life were well lived, and filled with all the joys and sorrows of living. Till we meet again, walk in peace.

Special thanks to the caretakers who were friends to Ted at the Hot Springs Health and Rehab during his final time.