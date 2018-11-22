Western C 8-Man all-conference team named

Plains seniors Orion Pry-Hyde and Malachi Paulsen and junior Esvin Reyes have been named to the Western Division 8-Man All-Conference football team, which was released to the press early this week.

Western C champion Flint Creek, the football cooperative between Drummond and Philipsburg, won a second straight State 8-Man championship Saturday in Butte with a 50-14 win over Great Falls Central. Flint Creek dominated the Western Division team and wound up placing nine of their players on the Class C All-State 8-Man team, which was announced in conjunction with the release of the Western C team.

Pry-Hyde was named second team running back, Paulsen earned second team honors at defensive end and Reyes received second team recognition at inside linebacker and honorable mention on the offensive line.

All-conference teams are selected by league coaches at the conclusion of the regular season. Each division earns additional All-State picks based on how that conference’s teams do in the playoffs. Flint Creek and Arlee both won their first round playoff games, and Flint Creek went on to run the table, winning in the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship to earn the Western C five additional All-State picks, two of which were from the Flint Creek team.

Western C 8-Man Football

2018 All-Conference Team

First team offense

Quarterback – Kade Cutler, soph., Flint Creek; Lane Schall, sr., Arlee.

Running Back – Colby Manley, sr., Flint Creek; Trey Green, jr., Clark Fork.

Center – Michael Spence, sr., Clark Fork; DJ Forgey, Jr., Arlee.

Offensive Line – Kane Hess, sr., Flint Creek; Hewston Coon, jr., Clark Fork.

Wide Receiver – Chase Gardner, sr., Arlee; Dylan Parks, sr., Darby.

Tight End – Lane Johnson, sr., Arlee.

Punter – Nelson Smith. Jr., Darby.

Kick Returner – Jaxon Lee, jr., Flint Creek; Dylan Parks, sr., Darby.

Offensive MVP – Colby Manley, sr., Flint Creek.

Second team offense

Quarterback – Bryan Mask, soph., Clark Fork; Nelson Smith, jr., Darby.

Running Back – Orion Pry-Hyde, sr., Plains; Darshan Bolen, sr., Arlee.

Center – Wyatt Rigby, jr., Flint Creek; Brock Tomlin, sr., Charlo.

Offensive Line – Riley Allen, sr., Flint Creek; Skyler Titsworth, sr., Arlee.

Wide Receiver – Isaiah Kovalsky, jr., Clark Fork; Wacey McClure, sr., Mission.

Tight End – Kyler Francis, jr., Clark Fork.

Punter – Darien Liberty, sr., Charlo.

Honorable mention offense

Running Back – Troy Matt, jr., Mission; Drake Harvath, sr., Darby.

Offensive Line – Esvin Reyes, jr., Plains; Darien Liberty, sr., Charlo.

Tight End – Daniel Brabender, jr., Flint Creek.

First team defense

Defensive Line – Kane Hess, sr., Flint Creek; Riley Allen, sr., Flint Creek; :Lane Schall, sr., Arlee.

Defensive End – Wyatt Rigby, jr., Flint Creek; CJ Forgey, jr., Arlee.

Inside Linebacker – Colby Manley, sr., Flint Creek; Trey Green, jr., Clark Fork.

Outside Linebacker – Hewston Coon, jr., Clark Fork; Luke Holland, sr., Flint Creek.

Defensive Back – Jaxon Lee, jr., Flint Creek; Chase Gardner, sr., Arlee; Dylan Parks, sr., Darby.

Kicker – Michael Spence, sr., Clark Fork.

Punt Returner – Jaxon Lee, jr., Flint Creek; Dylan Parks, sr., Darby.

Defensive MVP – Kane Hess, sr., Flint Creek.

Second team defense

Defensive Line – Jacob Lapinski, jr., Clark Fork; Levi Gaustad, jr., Charlo.

Defensive End – Malachi Paulsen, sr., Plains; Darien Liberty, sr., Charlo.

Inside Linebacker – Esvin Reyes, jr., Plains; Nelson Smith, jr., Darby.

Outside Linebacker – Daniel Brabender, jr., Flint Creek; Kanoa Palazzolo, jr., Arlee.

Defensive Back – Isaiah Kovalsky, jr., Clark Fork; Wacey McClure, sr., Mission; Lane Johnson, sr., Arlee.

Kicker – Nelson Smith, jr., Darby.

Honorable mention defense

Defensive End – Dylan Schalpman, sr., Darby.

Inside Linebacker – Colt Crawford, soph., Arlee.

Outside Linebacker – Cole Gilleard, sr., Mission; Drake Harvath, sr., Darby.

Punt Returner – Isaiah Kovalsky, jr., Clark For.

Western C 8-Man All-State

Colby Manley, sr., Flint Creek; Jaxon Lee, jr., Flint Creek; Kane Hess, jr., Flint Creek; Lane Schall, sr., Arlee; Trey Green, jr., Clark Fork; Dylan Parks, sr., Darby; Chase Gardner, sr., Arlee; Riley Allen, sr., Flint Creek; Lane Johnson, sr., Arlee; Luke Holland, sr., Flint Creek; Wyatt Rigby, jr., Flint Creek; Nelson Smith, jr., Darby; Isiah Kovalsky, jr., Clark Fork; Kade Cutler, soph., Flint Creek; Daniel Brabender, jr., Flint Creek; Wacey McClure, sr., Mission; Conley Wagner, jr., Flint Creek.