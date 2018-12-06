ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Earl L. "Buzz" Faro

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

December 6, 2018



Earl L. “Buzz” Faro passed away on November 29 at the age of 82 in Fillmore, Utah.

He was born in 1936 to Edna and Earl Faro and was raised in Montello, Nevada, until he moved to Montana to ranch with his family in Thompson River. They moved to the Big Beaver Creek ranch in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army. After logging and ranching, he began long haul trucking and had been driving for 55 years. He drove all across the United States.

He is survived by his brother Ted (Judy) and his nieces Patricia (Dave) Grammens and Sally (Matt) Havens, and nephew Ted M. (Christie) Faro and their families. At his request, no service will be held.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/05/2018 11:44