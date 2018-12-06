Earl L. “Buzz” Faro passed away on November 29 at the age of 82 in Fillmore, Utah.

He was born in 1936 to Edna and Earl Faro and was raised in Montello, Nevada, until he moved to Montana to ranch with his family in Thompson River. They moved to the Big Beaver Creek ranch in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army. After logging and ranching, he began long haul trucking and had been driving for 55 years. He drove all across the United States.

He is survived by his brother Ted (Judy) and his nieces Patricia (Dave) Grammens and Sally (Matt) Havens, and nephew Ted M. (Christie) Faro and their families. At his request, no service will be held.