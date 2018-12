Open season play with wins over Lynx, Hawks

SQUARING UP to get a good shot at the basket, Hot Springs junior McKennzie Cannon scored a game-high 18 points in helping lead the Heat to a 40-28 win Saturday against Seeley-Swan. Heat do not play again until Dec. 13.

And just like that, the Savage Heat girls are 2-0.

Coach Richard Jackson guided the Heat past Lincoln 36-23 Friday and Seeley-Swan 40-28 Saturday in the Western C Tip-Off tourney in Frenchtown.

"We played well enough to win," Jackson said. "I think we can play better but we made the plays we ne...