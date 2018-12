PIN TO WIN - Hawk freshman Shane Reishus won this match by pin seconds after this photo was taaken in Hot Springs Thursday. Hawk grapplers will participate in the CMR Christmas Tournament in Great Falls this weekend.

Although their roster was reduced due to undisclosed reasons, the Thompson Falls wrestling team stayed busy last week.

Coach Ian Taylor and his temporarily reduced squad of Hawk grapplers participated in the Plains-Hot Springs quadrangular Thursday and then wrestled in the Bob Kinney Classic in...