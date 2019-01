Methodist pastor shares experience, enthusiasm

SHARING LOVE AND JOY – Pastor Jason Cox leads a song at the Whitepine Community Church last month. Cox is a full-time student and pastor to two congregations in Sanders County.

Most college students spend their weekends exploring, hanging out with friends, and maybe doing a little studying. Jason Cox of Missoula travels to Sanders County each weekend to shares lessons and experiences with two different churches.

Cox became the pastor of the United Methodist Churches of...