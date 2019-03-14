ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Buddy Roy Lancaster

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 14, 2019

BUDDY LANCASTER

Buddy Roy Lancaster, 56, passed away peacefully at his home in Thompson Falls on February 7, 2019. Buddy came to Thompson Falls in the early to mid 90s from Bigfork, Montana.

He enjoyed golfing, was an avid firearms enthusiast and was an active member of the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge. He helped build golf courses in Bigfork, Star City and Velva, North Dakota. He worked in and around Thompson Falls doing construction and dirt work. He built roads and septic systems. Buddy also spent several years in North Dakota and South Dakota working in the oil patch.

He is survived by his brother, Jerry Edmondson, and his family in Kalispell, Montana, and numerous relatives in Southern Idaho.

A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls at a later date.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/17/2019 22:08