Buddy Roy Lancaster, 56, passed away peacefully at his home in Thompson Falls on February 7, 2019. Buddy came to Thompson Falls in the early to mid 90s from Bigfork, Montana.

He enjoyed golfing, was an avid firearms enthusiast and was an active member of the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge. He helped build golf courses in Bigfork, Star City and Velva, North Dakota. He worked in and around Thompson Falls doing construction and dirt work. He built roads and septic systems. Buddy also spent several years in North Dakota and South Dakota working in the oil patch.

He is survived by his brother, Jerry Edmondson, and his family in Kalispell, Montana, and numerous relatives in Southern Idaho.

A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls at a later date.