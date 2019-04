RUNNING START - Thompson Falls Elementary Principal Len Dorscher (left) leads students on a lap around the playground Monday morning to kick off the Running Start reading program, presented by the Thompson Falls Woman's Club.

For more than 20 years, the GFWC Thompson Falls Woman's Club has helped give kids a running start to loving reading. The Running Start program is held each spring in Thompson Falls, and this year it has special meaning. Former teacher Eileen Stone, who started the program locally, passed away las...