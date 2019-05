MAYOR AT THE HELM – Plains Mayor Dan Rowan places a large chunk of concrete into a front loader bucket manned by Public Works Department staffer Greg Welty at the E.L. Johnson Memorial Pool.

Work began on the E.L. Johnson Memorial Pool in Plains last week with workers from Double C Construction of Missoula ripping up the old pavement so another contractor could then replace some 300 feet of pipes.

Double C Construction, owned by Kurt Campbell, was one of three bidders for the job....