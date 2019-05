A CHIMNEY FIRE damaged the home of Doug and Lori Cooper in Trout Creek early last Thursday. The chimney clean-out had ignited and nearby materials caught fire.

Doug and Lori Cooper of Trout Creek were awoken to the sound of their smoke detector and the smell of smoke last Thursday morning when the clean-out from their wood burning stove caused nearby materials to catch fire. From there, the flames quickly spread.

According to the Coopers, they, along w...