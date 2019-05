RUNNING BLUE HAWKS Wyatt Griffith, Justin Morgan and Cooper Cable compete in a distance race in Kalispell Saturday. Hawk thinclads will complete regular season action in the Bigfork Invitational this Saturday.

What better place to practice for the State B meet than at the stadium where that meet will be held?

Getting a good look at the facility where many of the Blue Hawks will hopefully return to May 24-25 for the State B meet, Thompson Falls athletes competed in the annual Archie Roe meet at Legends...