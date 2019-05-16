Fresh steps for local Elks

ELKS TEAM MEMBERS Michelle Blackstone (left) and bar manager Mark Oquist on Sunday helped serve more than 125 guests and members for the Mother's Day brunch, one of many events planned by the lodge.

The Clark Fork Valley Elks is kicking off the summer season with some fresh faces and fresh ideas.

Michelle Blackstone was recently voted in as Exalted Ruler for the non-profit organization. The exalted ruler essentially acts as a president for the group, which operates a bar and restaurant east of Thompson Falls. The Elks also hired local chef Mark Oquist as its bar manager.

Oquist and Blackstone are working to freshen up the Elks menu. They are now offering fresh salads and soups throughout the week. The menu also now includes specialty burgers, deli sandwiches and weekly specials.

"We're going away from typical bar food," Blackstone said, "and trying to provide some healthier options." She said that Elks members and guests expressed the need for healthier foods. Blackstone added that the restaurant is open for lunch 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., with a separate, smaller menu available after 5. The lodge is open Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. While the lodge is currently open on Saturdays, it will close on Saturdays from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Blackstone, who has been an Elks member for eight years, is happy to have Oquist as part of the Elks crew. She said his addition is making a huge difference for the restaurant, and she has heard many people say, "Oh Mark's here now."

The Elks is also looking to add events such as monthly bingo, trivia and live music. She said that if any local music talent is interesting in playing, to call the lodge. The first trivia night is set for May 24, with prizes.

The Elks members are also working to add more services for members and guests. They are close to finishing five RV spots at the lodge. The spots will be available for traveling Elks members with power and water hookups.

Blackstone said they are looking to draw in more members and guests of all ages, and she encourages community members to come in and see what they have to offer. She noted that the Elks provide tremendous options for grants and scholarships. They are always looking for community related projects to be involved with, and of course, she said, always looking for volunteers. Though the Elks lodge is based in Thompson Falls, Blackstone said they support the entire county.

"We do a lot of charity work and support our communities," Blackstone said of the Elks. "I believe in this organization. They have good moral character and they take care of each other." The group is run by volunteers, and she commended the local members for always stepping up to complete projects. Recently, members helped clean up Wild Goose Landing park as part of the Thompson Falls Beautification Days. They also have a booth at the Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek each year.

The organization meets twice monthly, on the second and fourth Tuesdays. The lodge is also available for rent for events such as fundraisers and weddings. Blackstone encourages people to stop by and see what services they offer. "If you're interested, stop in or call," she said.