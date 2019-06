Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden May 30, 2019



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Tatiana Melior, 30, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, $285. Steven Smith, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $105. Tristan Real, 19, criminal trespass to property, $45. Carmen Wood, 26, criminal trespass to property, $185. Montana Highway Patrol Sh...





