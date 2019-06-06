Trevor Paro excels in college baseball

Earns Gold Glove, All-Conference honors as Lower Columbia wins NWAC title

MAKING THE PLAY from his shortstop position, Trevor Paro, a former multi-sports standout at Hot Springs, recently completed his junior college career, helping lead the Lower Columbia College Red Devils to the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament championship in Longview late last month. Paro will play in a summer league with the Victoria HarbourCats in Canada the next few months, before deciding where to attend college and play baseball next school year.

Wherever Trevor Paro goes, and whatever sports he competes in, you can count on the championships following, be it in Hot Springs, Montana or Longview, Washington.

Since graduating from Hot Springs with significant athletic honors from multiple sports accomplishments in 2017, two more championsh...