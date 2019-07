ALL IN A DAY'S FUN! The Over the Hill gang gathers at River's Bend each suitable summer Monday morning for a round with their friendly comrades in clubs. The players that toured the Bend this past Monday gathered for an informal team picture following another round of golfing fun.

The weather was fine and the golfing conditions absolutely perfect for the Over the Hill gang at River's Bend Monday. Thirty-seven of Sanders County's finest took advantage of yet another golden opportunity to shoot for par.

Thoroughly enjoying that beautiful weather, which featured mixed sunshi...