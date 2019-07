THROUGH THE TREES - Pictured taking a shortcut to hole No. 1, Mike Gillmore in recent Over the Hill league action at River's Bend. The Over the Hill league meets up for fun and camaraderie with like-minded friends most Monday summer mornings at the Bend.

Twin golfing titans Ron Beaty and Gary Thompson tamed River's Bend in Over the Hill action Monday morning as both carded low-gross rounds of 41 to lead the locally famous group of gregarious golfers back to the clubhouse.

Showing she has some River's Bend chops of her own, Lana Nolen led the Hil...