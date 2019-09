APPRECIATION AWARD - Sen. Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls was recently honored by the Montana Trappers Association.

Sen. Jennifer Fielder and Rep. Bob Brown, both of Thompson Falls, have received the 2019 Legislative Appreciation Awards from the Montana Trappers Association (MTA). The awards were presented at the MTA's annual rendezvous in Lewistown, Montana, earlier this month.

MTA Vice President Matt Lumly s...