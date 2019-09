THROWING ON THE MOVE - Plains quarterback Treydon Brouillette gets a pass off during game action against Darby Saturday in Plains.

PLAINS – A simple matter of youth.

The young Plains Horsemen had their chances in Saturday's game in Plains with the Darby Tigers but, in the end, Darby made a few more plays and moved to a 41-26 victory in 8-Man football action.

Horsemen coach Eddie Fultz liked the way his team competed, he...