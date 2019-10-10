Lil' fighters organize festival for Harlee

Despite the cold, rainy weather on Saturday, the community came together once again to have some fun and show their support at the Lil' Fighters Fall Festival. A yearly fundraiser full of fall themed activities and games that took place in Noxon, at Pilgrim Creek Park. This year's beneficiary and "Lil' Fighter" was Harlee Salmi.

At just five years old, Harlee has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. However, hopes are kept high and energy remains positive. Harlee and her family we able to partake in the festivities on Saturday. While asking about an update on Harlee and how she's doing, Harlee's mom Taylor stated, "We go to Denver once a month to get new meds, and she (Harlee) is now able to go to Kindergarten four days a week, usually by herself. Sometimes she has her dad come along."

Harlee joined in on some of the on the three-legged race, the doughnut eating competition, and took home a new member of the family from the bunny chasing competition. It was a roaring turnout, bringing in right around $8,700. Not only did locals attend, but people from all around took a mini road trip to be present at this annual celebration.

"This is our third year coming here. My kids love it, they wake up screaming with excitement saying, 'it's time to go to Noxon!,'" Libby residents Mike and Deena Jelleseg said. "We just like it because it's family fun, and it's a good cause, the doughnuts alone are worth the drive."

Miriah Kardelis Events at the Lil' Fighters Fall Festival included bunny chasing

Taking into account the doughnuts and coffee were a main highlight for the parents, you would be hard pressed to find a kid who didn't love competing in the bunny chase. Everyone was broken up into two groups: ages 10 and up and kids under the age of 10. Each group scrambled for a handful of bunnies. While the sense of excitement was painted across the kids' faces, the bunnies were less than amused from being hoaxed out of their cozy pile of straw and toted around on a chilly day. Before those little thumpers had the chance to wake up and attempt an escape, they were all quickly snatched up by the cutthroat competitors out on the field.

As if the whole chasing of the bunnies wasn't exhilarating enough, next up was the greased pig wrestling competition, and yes; it was as enthralling as it sounds.

If you would like to learn more about Harlee and any future fundraisers, visit the Hope for Harlee Facebook page for any updates on her journey. You can also visit the Lil' Fighters Fall Festival Facebook page to make sure you don't miss out on next year's event.