Storm past Noxon in key 6-Man tilt

A HARD MAN TO HOLD ON TO - Pictured in an early-season game with Harlowtown-Ryegate, Hot Springs' Brandon Knudsen scored four touchdowns rushing and pitched four touchdown passes in Friday's win over Noxon.

For real.

If there were any doubts before, there aren't anymore – the Hot Springs Savage Heat are a powerhouse team – a for-real deal in the world of Montana 6-Man football.

Coach Jim Lawson and his No. 3 ranked Savage Heat were at their 6-Man best Friday night in Hot Springs, turning a hig...