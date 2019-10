Harriers to congregate in Great Falls for All-State meet

"COME ON GUYS!" Briar Palmer and Isaac Reed run in the Western B cross country meet as coach Sarah Naegeli urges them on from the sidelines.

One last time to run, to run as fast as you can for 3.1 miles.

High school cross country runners from across this wide swath of land known as Montana will gather in Great Falls Saturday for the 2019 All-Class Cross Country meet.

The Thompson Falls Lady Hawks, after winning the unofficial Wester...