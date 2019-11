Lady Hawks are ready for tournament season

LADY HAWK SOPHOMORE Scarlette Schwindt performs a perfect figure-four service return against Bigfork Saturday as teammate Jody Detlaff follows the action. Lady Hawks will play in the District 7B tournament at Mission Saturday.

Thompson Falls volleyball coach Sandra Kazmierczak's internal holiday clock must be ticking a little fast. She thinks the best time of the year is now, and not at that time around the holiday season, which is still a few months away.

"This is the best time of the year, tournament time," she insi...