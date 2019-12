Winter sports seasons begin this weekend

KICKING OFF - Winter sports seasons kick off around western Montana this week as wrestling and basketball campaigns commence. Thompson Falls senior Dakota Irvine, who is on the Blue Hawk wrestling team, is pictured punting against Choteau in Philipsburg back on Aug. 31.

Call it an early Christmas gift from the sports gods – the gift of fair competition, of heavenly bodies in motion in friendly battle with like-minded individuals.

Giving the gift of sports once more, the high school seasons for basketball and wrestling start this week across Montana, with a lo...