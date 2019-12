Flanked by coaches Jim Lawson and Andrew Leichtnam, the 2019 Savage Heat display the football hardware Hot Springs teams have earned since beginning play in the 6-Man game early this decade. Seven Western Conference championship trophies and the two State 6-Man championship trophies won during the stretch between 2012 and 2019 are proudly displayed by the players. The Heat won their two State championships in 2012 and 2016.