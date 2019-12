Thompson Falls woman turns hobby into business

May Bilar-Goen opened May's Stitch in 2017. "I told myself if I made my own wedding gown, I would start a business," she said.

May Bilar-Goen, a professional seamstress, opened May's Stich in Thompson Falls in 2017. While she mainly does alterations for her clients, Bilar-Goen has the talent to repair almost anything that is brought to her. Bilar-Goen has been living in the United States for 22 years but has called Thomp...